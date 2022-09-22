Provinces sit with R4.8bn unpaid invoices
Eastern Cape biggest defaulter on bills
22 September 2022 - 08:38
The Public Service Commission (PSC) says provincial government departments across the country continue defaulting on payments to small businesses, owing them nearly R5bn.
It said these departments were sitting with unpaid invoices worth a staggering R4.8bn for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year...
