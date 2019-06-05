On Monday‚ Eskom issued a notice to the Mooi-Mpofana municipality about its intention to interrupt electricity supply indefinitely from July 8.

According to the notice‚ the municipality - which was placed under administration by Cogta last year due to allegations of maladministration‚ fraud and corruption - owes Eskom R123m for the bulk supply of electricity‚ part of which has been outstanding and escalating since July 15 2015.

The power utility said the municipality’s breach of its payment obligations undermined and placed in jeopardy its ability to maintain the national supply of electricity on a financially sustainable basis.

Eskom notified residents of the municipality that between July 8 and 14‚ electricity would be cut off from 6am to 9am and from 5pm to 8.30pm from Monday to Friday‚ and from 9.30am till noon and 3pm to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Eskom then plans to escalate the blackouts from July 15 until the problem is resolved‚ when electricity will be switched off between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday and on weekends.

Mooi-Mpofana mayor Xolani Duma told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that non-payment for electricity was an ongoing problem faced by the municipality. He said the previous management had been using conditional grants for service delivery to pay Eskom because of a high level of tampering with electricity meters.

This came to a stop when the municipality was placed under administration‚ while it continued strategising on how to collect the revenue.

Duma blamed the current situation on a “false promise by the old management” that if they could recoup R64m from an electricity bill owed by a local textile company‚ then they would be able pay Eskom. When the municipality took Tai Yuen Textiles to court in a bid to recoup the money‚ they lost because it was discovered that the company had been paying tariffs set by the national energy regulator (Nersa) and had therefore done nothing wrong.

“They were paying according to the old agreement signed with the previous municipal leadership in terms of the electrical rates. So when Nersa increased the rates‚ nobody set a meeting with Tai Yuen Textiles to say‚ 'These are the new tariffs‚ now we need to upgrade and sign a new agreement.' They continued to pay on those old agreements when the whole country had upgraded‚” said Duma‚ adding that the municipality was trying to schedule a meeting with Eskom on Thursday to resolve the situation.