Litter a big problem affecting City of Joburg's dams
Image: Supplied
Litter is a huge concern in Johannesburg and is more visible after the onset of seasonal rain which washes the litter from the stormwater network into dams.
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo on Monday responded to concerns raised by a resident about the stormwater drain at Westdene dam. The resident said even before the rain sewage and litter around the drain was disgusting and foul-smelling.
“Now we have an entire dam filled with litter that will fill up this small boat probably 100 times over,” the resident said.
The grass not been mowed for months and grass sludge floats on the surface and in layers deep into the dam.
Image: Supplied
“Does City Parks just have no interest in the conservation and upkeep of the dam? Do we have to wait until all the fish are dead and poisoned?” the resident asked.
City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley said most of the dams and spruits in the city are man-made stormwater catchment areas, such as Zoo Lake, Westdene Dam, Wemmer Pan, Braamfontein Spruit.
“This means litter disposed of illegally by residents along the motorways ends up in stormwater culverts and when the first rains arrive the litter is washed into the dams and spruits. This is an ongoing concern but more evident after the rains.”
City Parks recently hosted its annual Spruits Day in partnership with 29 residents' associations which came together and cleared sites along the Jukskei, Klipriviersberg and Braamfontein spruits, removing nine tonnes of recyclable material and truck loads of waste were taken to the landfill site.
“These environmental activities with residents are aimed at changing behaviour. Pikitup is offering residents a free service to remove large quantities of domestic waste in the hope that illegally disposed of waste and the damage to the environment can be contained.”
She said City Parks shares the responsibility for maintenance of dams and spruits with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).
To deal with litter that washes out from the stormwater network into the dam, the city has installed litter traps in some sections. However, these are often vandalised and will require further interventions by JRA.
Moodley said until motorists and residents change their behaviour and stop littering the issue will remain an eco-challenge.
“City Parks has undertaken clean-ups with the support of canoe and angling clubs. However, after every storm, litter is washed into the dam. This is evident in all the city’s water bodies.
“Horticultural maintenance is limited along embankments in close proximity to dams. This is to contain erosion and to allow for a better ecosystem,” Moodley said.
