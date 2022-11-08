×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Uganda shortens school term by two weeks to curb Ebola

By Reuters - 08 November 2022 - 14:21
The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.
The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.
Image: World Health Organisation AFRO/Otto B/ File photo

Uganda will shorten the school term by two weeks to reduce daily contact amongst students and help curb the spread of Ebola, the education minister said on Tuesday.

Authorities have been struggling to contain the highly infectious and deadly haemorrhagic fever since the epidemic spilled into the capital Kampala, home to around two million people.

As of Monday, the country had recorded a total of 135 confirmed cases and 53 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Education minister Janet Kataha Museveni said cabinet had taken a decision to close pre-schools, primary schools and secondary schools on Nov. 25, because densely packed classrooms made students highly vulnerable to infection.

“Closing schools earlier will reduce areas of concentration where children are in daily close contact with fellow children, teachers and other staff who could potentially spread the virus,” Museveni said in a statement.

Students in Uganda are currently in their third and final term for the calendar year, at the end of which they sit promotional exams.

Among children, 23 cases have been confirmed, of which eight have died, said Museveni, who is the president's wife.

The virus circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects.

Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to 48, with 131 confirmed cases, a health official involved in managing the outbreak said ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant