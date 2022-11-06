×

South Africa

Three children drown in Port St Johns river

By TimesLIVE - 06 November 2022 - 11:39
The bodies of three children were recovered from a river in Port St Johns on Saturday.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The bodies of three children who drowned in a river at Port St Johns have been recovered, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The children, all boys, were aged between 6 and 8.

In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni  said the trio had gone for a swim at the Mngazi river in the Mantusini area on Friday but they never came back. 

A search was conducted and the boys were found, already dead [on Saturday]. Three cases of inquest are under investigation,” said Mdleleni. 

TimesLIVE

 

