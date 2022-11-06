The bodies of three children who drowned in a river at Port St Johns have been recovered, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
The children, all boys, were aged between 6 and 8.
In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the trio had gone for a swim at the Mngazi river in the Mantusini area on Friday but they never came back.
“A search was conducted and the boys were found, already dead [on Saturday]. Three cases of inquest are under investigation,” said Mdleleni.
TimesLIVE
Three children drown in Port St Johns river
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The bodies of three children who drowned in a river at Port St Johns have been recovered, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
The children, all boys, were aged between 6 and 8.
In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the trio had gone for a swim at the Mngazi river in the Mantusini area on Friday but they never came back.
“A search was conducted and the boys were found, already dead [on Saturday]. Three cases of inquest are under investigation,” said Mdleleni.
TimesLIVE
For aquatic rescuer Ivy Mabogo, search for Khayalethu was personal
Boys drown while swimming in dam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos