Drama at the funeral of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau

Mourners have been asked to respect the special category 1 funeral for the late AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau after the service almost descended into chaos on Tuesday when a young man reminded the mourners that there was a court order in place.

Prince Mbasa Sigcau stood up and told Nokuzola Capa, deputy minister of agriculture, rural development and land reform, and programme director at the funeral: “You are being dishonest makhulu. There are a lot of dishonest people at this funeral including the government.

“The government knows the royal family that appointed the late king as the king of AmaMpondo. Today there are people here choosing to deal with other people who we don’t know.

“There is an acting king. I do apologise. Please can we correct a few things because there is a fear that if we do not present an opposing view, there will be a misconception with this whole mess that we are seeing here.

“The royal family have a view and that view must be respected. There is a court order and the minister of Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs] and relevant people are aware of this. Please can we respect the royal family and I want to put it on public record: there is a legitimate royal family.”