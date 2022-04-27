Ballito mother allegedly drowns 'troublesome' toddler in a bucket of water

A Ballito mother has been arrested for allegedly drowning her four-year-old daughter in a bucket of water, claiming she was troublesome and difficult.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a complaint was received on Tuesday about a toddler who had died at a residence in the area.

“Police proceeded to the said address and upon arrival they met the mother of the child who stated that her child was difficult and troubling her and she decided to drown the child in a bucket full of water until she stopped moving.

“Both the child's hands were tied with tape. The little girl was certified dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened for investigation by Umhlali SAPS.”

The 45-year-old woman was placed under arrest and charged with murder.

She is expected to appear before the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE