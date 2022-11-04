A 48-year-old suspect was arrested in Bloemfontein by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team on Friday for alleged misuse of a state petrol card.
Capt Christopher Singo said a preliminary audit was conducted at the Director of Public Prosecutions offices in Bloemfontein in April. “They discovered irregular transactions were processed at a filling station in Bloemfontein,” he said.
It is suspected the suspect was using the petrol card to buy diesel for his private vehicle. The amount spent, between December 2020 and October 31 2022, is estimated to be more than R100,000.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon to face charges of fraud.
Government official arrested for 'spending R100k at fuel filling station'
Image: jarun/123rf
