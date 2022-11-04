×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government official arrested for 'spending R100k at fuel filling station'

By TimesLIVE - 04 November 2022 - 13:27
A suspect was arrested for alleged misuse of a state petrol card. File photo.
A suspect was arrested for alleged misuse of a state petrol card. File photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

A 48-year-old suspect was arrested in Bloemfontein by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team on Friday for alleged misuse of a state petrol card.

Capt Christopher Singo said a preliminary audit was conducted at the Director of Public Prosecutions offices in Bloemfontein in April. “They discovered irregular transactions were processed at a filling station in Bloemfontein,” he said.

It is suspected the suspect was using the petrol card to buy diesel for his private vehicle. The amount spent, between December 2020 and October 31 2022, is estimated to be more than R100,000. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon to face charges of fraud.

Bail opposed for cop who 'raped' boy

A policeman accused of raping a 15-year-old boy will on Thursday hear if the Pretoria North magistrate’s court will grant him bail.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant