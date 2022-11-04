The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices at Tembisa Hospital, in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
The authority said the facility's CEO is co-operating with Sahpra officials, who are also working with police and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
“Sahpra holds public safety as an important cornerstone as part of its mandate. Any transgression in terms of unethical conduct and compromising public safety will be taken seriously and fully investigated.
“Sahpra works alongside law-enforcement agencies to ensure any perpetrators face the consequences of their actions,” said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.
The hospital has been in the spotlight since health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder. She flagged “dubious payments” amounting to more than R850m.
TimesLIVE
Sahpra investigating Tembisa Hospital procurement of health products
Image: Alaister Russell
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices at Tembisa Hospital, in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
The authority said the facility's CEO is co-operating with Sahpra officials, who are also working with police and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
“Sahpra holds public safety as an important cornerstone as part of its mandate. Any transgression in terms of unethical conduct and compromising public safety will be taken seriously and fully investigated.
“Sahpra works alongside law-enforcement agencies to ensure any perpetrators face the consequences of their actions,” said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.
The hospital has been in the spotlight since health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder. She flagged “dubious payments” amounting to more than R850m.
TimesLIVE
Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers
Health MEC says Thembisa Hospital implementing plans to ensure stability
Labour caucus rejects suspension of Tembisa Hospital CEO
Gauteng health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended as SIU begins probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos