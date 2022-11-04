×

South Africa

Sahpra investigating Tembisa Hospital procurement of health products

By TimesLIVE - 04 November 2022 - 13:24
Sahpra says Tembisa Hospital's CEO is co-operating while it works with the police and Special Investigating Unit. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices at Tembisa Hospital, in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The authority said the facility's CEO is co-operating with Sahpra officials, who are also working with police and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“Sahpra holds public safety as an important cornerstone as part of its mandate. Any transgression in terms of unethical conduct and compromising public safety will be taken seriously and fully investigated.

“Sahpra works alongside law-enforcement agencies to ensure any perpetrators face the consequences of their actions,” said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

The hospital has been in the spotlight since health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder. She flagged “dubious payments” amounting to more than R850m.

TimesLIVE

