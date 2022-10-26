Suspected killers of whistleblowers file charges against police officers
Policemen accused of theft, perjury
Theft and perjury cases have been opened against police officers involved in a high-profile murder case after allegedly stealing R100,000 belonging to one of the suspects and withholding evidence from the court during bail proceedings.
The cases were opened on Monday at the Mokopane police station in Limpopo by Samuel Mokonyane, Jabu Mashamaite, James Chuma and Frans Mangadi, who are accused of killing two whistleblowers who were about to blow the lid on corruption at the Mogalakwena local municipality...
Suspected killers of whistleblowers file charges against police officers
Policemen accused of theft, perjury
Theft and perjury cases have been opened against police officers involved in a high-profile murder case after allegedly stealing R100,000 belonging to one of the suspects and withholding evidence from the court during bail proceedings.
The cases were opened on Monday at the Mokopane police station in Limpopo by Samuel Mokonyane, Jabu Mashamaite, James Chuma and Frans Mangadi, who are accused of killing two whistleblowers who were about to blow the lid on corruption at the Mogalakwena local municipality...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos