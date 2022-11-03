×

South Africa

Death toll of alleged illegal miners rise to 21

Police discovered two more bodies in open mine shaft

03 November 2022 - 11:15
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Two more bodies of suspected zama-zamas have been found at a mine shaft in Krugersdorp where 19 other bodies were found last night.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The death toll of alleged illegal miners whose bodies were found placed in Krugersdorp on Wednesday has risen to 21, following the discovery of two more bodies by the police’s search and rescue team on Thursday morning.

The two were found in open mine shaft not far from where 19 other bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

At the scene, police believe more bodies may be trapped underground as they continued their search along what is known as Shaft 9 in the morning.

Paramedics are also on site as the police comb through the area.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said Krugersdorp police were alerted to the 19 bodies at 3pm.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected and post mortem will determine the course of death."

An inquest docket has been registered.

This is a developing story...

