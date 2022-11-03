The death toll of alleged illegal miners whose bodies were found placed in Krugersdorp on Wednesday has risen to 21, following the discovery of two more bodies by the police’s search and rescue team on Thursday morning.
The two were found in open mine shaft not far from where 19 other bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.
At the scene, police believe more bodies may be trapped underground as they continued their search along what is known as Shaft 9 in the morning.
Death toll of alleged illegal miners rise to 21
Police discovered two more bodies in open mine shaft
Image: Antonio Muchave
Paramedics are also on site as the police comb through the area.
Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said Krugersdorp police were alerted to the 19 bodies at 3pm.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected and post mortem will determine the course of death."
An inquest docket has been registered.
This is a developing story...
19 'illegal miners' found dead at a Krugersdorp mine
