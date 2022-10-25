Police in Gauteng have recovered more than 300 unlicensed firearms and 2,800 rounds of ammunition across the province from October 11 to 24.
Police said the seizure of unlicensed firearms and ammunition is meant to curb incidents of serious and violent crime.
The police, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders, also arrested more than 140 suspects during that period.
“This is the result of routine crime prevention patrols, stop-and-searches and community tip-offs,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.
In one incident on October 21, a team comprising members of the Johannesburg central police and Johannesburg metropolitan police department arrested a 24-year-old suspect for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The team reportedly followed up on information on illegal miners (‘zama zamas’) operating in the policing area of SAPS Johannesburg Central.
“Upon their arrival at the identified address. The team recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
In another incident, police in Putfontein arrested six suspects on October 20, after a business robbery incident in Mayfield.
“According to a preliminary report the members were alerted of a business robbery in progress and immediately responded to the complaint.
“The members identified the suspects’ vehicle and successfully intercepted it. A search led them to recover two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. One of the six suspects led the members to a residential address whereby another unlicensed firearm was recovered,” Sello said.
She said all the recovered firearms would be subjected to a ballistics test to establish whether they can be linked to other serious cases.
More than 300 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during operations in Gauteng
Image: SAPS
