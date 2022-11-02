Bodies of 19 suspected illegal miners have been discovered in Krugersdrop, on the West Rand.
The gruesome find was confirmed by the police on Wednesday afternoon.
"The police in Gauteng can confirm that on November 2 at about 3pm, members from SAPS Krugersdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the area," said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the course of death.
"All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation."
19 'illegal miners' found dead at a Krugersdorp mine
Image: PENWELL DLAMINI
