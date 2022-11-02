×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

19 'illegal miners' found dead at a Krugersdorp mine

02 November 2022 - 21:28
Makeshift tents that are used by illegal miners in Soul City informal settlements in Krugersdorp. 19 bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered in Krugersdorp on Wednesday. File Picture
Makeshift tents that are used by illegal miners in Soul City informal settlements in Krugersdorp. 19 bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered in Krugersdorp on Wednesday. File Picture
Image: PENWELL DLAMINI

Bodies of 19 suspected illegal miners have been discovered in Krugersdrop, on the West Rand.

The gruesome find was confirmed by the police on Wednesday afternoon. 

"The police in Gauteng can confirm that on November 2 at about 3pm, members from SAPS Krugersdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the area," said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the course of death.

"All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation."

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...