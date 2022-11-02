×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mosebenzi Zwane dairy farm corruption case set for high court

02 November 2022 - 12:13
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated in the R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case. File photo.
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated in the R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case, in which former minister Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated, has been postponed to next year.

Zwane, who is out on R10,000 bail, appeared in the Bloemfontein regional court on Wednesday alongside Peter Thabethe, Seipathi Dhlamini, Takisi Masiteng, Kamal Vasram, former Sahara Computers employee Ugeshni Govender and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Ronica Ragavan. 

The case has been transferred to the Bloemfontein high court and postponed to January 25.

In a brief appearance, the state indicated it has provided disclosure to the legal representatives of the accused. 

In September, Zwane indicated he intended pleading not guilty and said he would clear his name.

TimesLIVE

Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane released on R10,000 bail

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has been granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in a case related to the Vrede ...
News
1 month ago

Mosebenzi Zwane arrested, set to apply for bail in Gupta-linked dairy farm case

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed the arrest of former minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein ...
News
1 month ago

Zondo says charge former Free State agricultural department head over Vrede dairy project

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has slammed disgraced former Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and called for criminal charges to be laid ...
News
4 months ago

Mosebenzi Zwane was incompetent, brazen and a bad leader: Zondo report

When the Free State provincial government realised it was at risk of losing R1.3bn allocated to build thousands of low-cost houses in 2010, officials ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...