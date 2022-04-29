Mosebenzi Zwane was incompetent, brazen and a bad leader: Zondo report

When the Free State provincial government realised it was at risk of losing R1.3bn allocated to build thousands of low-cost houses in 2010, officials quickly devised a scheme to spend the money.

“A scheme was quickly devised for the money to be spent, which led to the province spending over R500m by giving more than 100 contractors advance payments before any work was done.

“The Free State department of human settlements made payments to the contractors without any written agreement or any proof that houses had been built. No procurement process was followed in respect of the contractors and parties who supplied material,” reads the latest instalment of the state capture report.

According to part 4 of the report, which was released on Friday morning, the commission heard evidence on the Free State from Mxolisi Dukwana, who told chair of the commission Raymond Zondo about allegations of irregularities and corruption relating to:

the Estina (Pty) Ltd dairy farm;

the Free State asbestos project; and

the Free State R1bn housing project.

Dukwana — who served as the MEC for economic development during ANC suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s tenure as premier of the province — also shared information on the interactions between them and visits to the Gupta compound where he met several of former president Jacob Zuma’s associates, including Tony Gupta.