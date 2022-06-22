Zondo says charge former Free State agricultural department head over Vrede dairy project

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has slammed disgraced former Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and called for criminal charges to be laid against the former Free State agricultural department head Peter Thabethe for his involvement in the Vrede dairy project.

Zondo made the comments and findings against Zwane and Thabethe in his final report which he handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night in Pretoria.

Zondo was scathing of the R37m project, which was designed and marketed as a means to develop indigent Free State farmers but saw a portion of the funds being used to sponsor the Gupta family’s lavish wedding in Sun City.

“The project failed in its first two years of operation, not because of the media enquiries or the National Treasury investigation, as suggested by Thabethe, but because of Thabethe’s incompetence or because he was carrying out the agenda of the Guptas and cared less about the taxpayers’ money and the black farmers.

“Apart from anything else, Thabethe must be held both criminally and civilly liable for his role in causing the department to lose millions of rand in taxpayers' money,” said Zondo.