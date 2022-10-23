×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four people shot dead in Florida tavern — report

23 October 2022 - 16:34
Four dead in tavern shooting in Florida.
Four dead in tavern shooting in Florida.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Four people were shot dead in a tavern in Florida, west of Johannesburg, eNCA reported on Sunday.

“Details are still sketchy at the moment. Forensics are still busy collecting evidence and surrounding the crime scene. It seems community members believe the zama zamas [illegal miners] have something to do with it,” reported an eNCA journalist.

Ward councillor Keke Tabane told eNCA community members were intimidated by illegal miners and they believed the shooting was linked to their activities.

“I received a WhatsApp message from the community leaders that there was a shooting at the tavern. When we arrived there were four dead bodies inside the tavern. They said there were three illegal miners who came and shot at people and said they will come for more.

“We are told they are from Zimbabwe. It's not clear if they are linked to illegal mining,” said Tabane. 

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, provincial police spokesperson, did not respond to requests by TimesLIVE for confirmation and further information.

TimesLIVE

Liquor licence suspended after shooting at upmarket KwaMashu lounge

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the operating licence of Artizen Restaurant and Lounge in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after a patron ...
News
3 days ago

Three tavern patrons shot dead, three wounded

Three people were shot dead and three others wounded after gunmen opened fire in a tavern at Mqhekezweni village in Bhityi near Mthatha on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?