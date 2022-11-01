“The suspect attempted to flee on foot and officers gave chase. The suspect was eventually apprehended and when searched a PX4 pistol and the victim's cellphone were found in his possession,” he said.
The officers conducted an inquiry into the firearm and they discovered that it belonged to the Gauteng department of community safety and was not reported stolen.
When questioned about the firearm, the suspect informed the officers it was his service firearm and he was employed by the Gauteng traffic police.
“The suspect's appointment card and firearm permit were also found in his possession.
“The hijacked vehicle was searched and a used ammunition cartridge case was found. All role players were called to process the scene,” said Fihla.
A case was opened at Dobsonville police station for further investigation and the suspect was detained at the Meadowlands SAPS holding cells.
Fihla said the hijacked vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound.
“All the other exhibits which include the firearm, used cartridge and the victim's cellphone were booked in at Dobsonville SAPS,” he added.
Gauteng traffic cop in possession of hijacked vehicle arrested in Soweto
A 29-year-old Gauteng traffic cop allegedly found in possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.
This after Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) officers received information from crime intelligence about an off-duty SAPS member who was hijacked in Randfontein.
“The information also indicated that the suspects were on their way to sell the vehicle in Meadowlands.
“The information was operationalised and the team was strategically placed at Impala Road in Dobsonville Gardens to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
He said while waiting the hijacked vehicle was spotted with one occupant inside.
The operational team followed the hijacked vehicle and attempted to stop it using blue lights and sirens.
Fihla said the suspect sped off. A high-speed chase ensued and the suspect was cornered at the intersection of Mohajane Street and Steve Kgame Drive in Dobsonville Extension 4.
