Cop, three co-accused to appear in court for robbery, attempted murder after ATM bombing

A North West police officer and three suspected robbers will appear in the Mogwase magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges related to the robbery of a filling station.
Sgt Sello Molefe, 46, who is stationed at the Rustenburg Tactical Response Team, will appear in court along Mcebeni Benene, 38, Arrao Silva, 44, and Bokamoso Moabi, 39.
They are charged with bombing an ATM, business robbery, five counts of attempted murder and two counts of carjacking after robbing a petrol filling station on July 31. Two of them were arrested on the day the crime was committed, while Silva and Moabi were arrested days later on the same charges.
The four allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and a box of cigarettes during the robbery.
“The accused were nabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 31 2022, following crimes allegedly committed at a petrol filling station on the R510 road near Mogwase, outside Rustenburg. Reportedly, unknown males arrived at the filling station driving in two vehicles – a silver Volkswagen Polo and a BMW X5.
"They allegedly pointed firearms at customers and staff and went to an ATM and exploded it with explosives. However, no money was taken from the ATM as the cash container did not open,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
“The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and hijacked a vehicle and a motorbike on their way out. Police were alerted to the incident and through the assistance of a car tracking company, the hijacked vehicle was traced to Sondela informal settlement while Molefe and Benene were arrested in Boitekong and Tlhabane, respectively. During the arrest, the police seized a rifle and boxes of cigarettes allegedly taken during the robbery.
“Subsequent to further investigations, Silva and Moabi were arrested at Boitekong and Tlhabane, respectively. They appeared in court on Thursday. The duo was placed in custody and will reappear together with Molefe and Benene,” said Mokgwabone.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated the Mogwase detectives and other role players, including the tracking company, for their collaboration and the swift response that led to their arrests.
He cautioned that the SAPS does not have a place for police who commit crimes and they will be dealt with harshly.
Cop, three co-accused to appear in court for robbery, attempted murder after ATM bombing
Four arrested soon after robbery at a filling station
Image: 123RF/scanrail
