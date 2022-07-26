×

South Africa

Pensioner, 72, and her two sons found with slain traffic cop's car — police

26 July 2022 - 12:34
The suspects are expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court soon.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police investigating the hijacking and murder of a 35-year-old off-duty traffic officer have arrested a 72-year-old pensioner and her two sons after his vehicle was found on their property.

Thabo Mashego was killed at Saselani near Bushbuckridge at about 9pm on Friday.

The arrests came after the visible policing team in Bushbuckridge received information on Monday about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the car was covered with a white cloth. It was identified as the VW Polo hijacked during the attack on Mashego.

Mohlala said despite the old woman denying any knowledge of the vehicle, officers also discovered the car battery had been removed and hidden inside the bedroom of the woman's 46-year-old son.

The woman and two of her sons were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. “The suspects are expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court soon,” Mohlala said.

Investigations into the traffic officer's death are continuing.

TimesLIVE

