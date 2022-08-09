An e-hailing taxi driver has been arrested for perjury and defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly lied that he had been hijacked and held hostage in Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the man arrived at the Phoenix community service centre to report a case of hijacking on Sunday morning.
“According to the alleged victim, he is an e-hailing driver and on Friday, August 5, he picked up passengers on Hillhead Road in Phoenix. While on the route, he was robbed of his vehicle and held hostage at an unknown location,” said Ngcobo.
“He further alleged that on Saturday night, he managed to escape and arrived at Phoenix SAPS to report a case of carjacking.”
Durban e-hailing taxi driver arrested for 'fabricating hijacking ordeal'
E-hailing drivers online on Monday after strike threat
The Phoenix trio crime team followed up on information of the hijacked motor vehicle, which was found to be parked at Isipingo police station.
“On interviewing the complainant in the matter it was established that he had parked the vehicle at Isipingo SAPS and threw the keys at the Alice Street railway line and opened a false case.
“The suspect took police officers to Alice Street where the keys were recovered and then to Isipingo police station where the vehicle was recovered.”
The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear in the Phoenix magistrate’s court on Monday.
“We would like to warn the public to refrain from opening false cases. It is punishable by law to open such cases and police have uncovered a large number of such cases,” said Ngcobo.
