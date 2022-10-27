Three arrested in Midrand, one wearing full traffic cop uniform

Gauteng traffic police arrested three suspects, one of whom was allegedly wearing an Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department uniform, in Midrand on Wednesday morning.

“The members of the Gauteng traffic police were conducting a routine roadside check when they noticed a suspicious white Nissan NP 300 approaching them,” spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Maremane said the officers noticed that one of the suspects, a 34-year-old Zimbabwean, was wearing an EMPD uniform.

“The officers interrogated the suspects and established that they were not officers and the suspects offered to bribe the officers with R20,000 to avoid arrest.”

The suspects were arrested and detained at Midrand police station.