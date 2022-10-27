While you have free rein over how you wear this trend, opt for shorts that are closer to your skin tone to draw people’s eyes to whatever feature you love the most about your lower body. After all, you can’t put all that effort into leg day and not enjoy the results.
Sporty trends to keep you in fashion from top to toe
Menswear this summer is all about skin
The upcoming festive season certainly feels like no other; it’s been a while since we have been able to take our masks off and have a little fun.
But that’s not the only thing people are taking off. As menswear trends go, it’s all about skin. Forget about the age-old adage “sun’s out, guns out”; it seems every corner of the human body is getting some much-needed vitamin D.
Whether you are in or out of the gym, here are all the sporty trends to help you stay dressed up for the summer.
Vests
It’s typically easy to get results when working out your arms, so naturally, fashion items that give your triceps attention are often favoured. Fashonistas are opting for plain white vests tucked into slim fitting pants. Others have looked to body warmers and pullovers as a fun option with nothing else underneath. Go for primary colours or more feminine shades to give it a modern feel.
Thigh guy
If you thought bum shorts are just for women then you are certainly wrong. Men of all ages are sporting pairs of all sizes this year for those thigh gains, a muscle that has been beloved by many. But that doesn’t exclude our curvy brothers; many stars and fashionistas with a little more bass in their bodies have been trying the look out with matching co-ords.
While you have free rein over how you wear this trend, opt for shorts that are closer to your skin tone to draw people’s eyes to whatever feature you love the most about your lower body. After all, you can’t put all that effort into leg day and not enjoy the results.
Sandals and socks
Making an unexpected comeback are slides with socks, the look that has been associated with Dutch tourists but has been a fun way to spice up a sporty look. For a minimal approach go for monochromatic colours; sporting them with chunky sandals can give you more options in terms of styling, so don’t be afraid to take a risk.
Plunging neckline
If your chest game is on fleek, then this is the look for you. Forget about boring old shirts with suits and try it without. If your chosen blazer is not a comfortable material or you’re worried about sweating from the lining, add a low-cut vest underneath. If you are a little bit shy but still want to show off all your efforts, try sheer tops or cut-out shirts that can draw people’s eyes to where you want them.
Flat foot
Weightlifters – this one is for you! As more and more gym newbies learn the power of lifting in flat-footed sneakers like Converse high tops, the shoe is getting a lot of love. While the most comfortable clothes are important when working out, high-top sneakers are great for slim fit looks that highlight your physique. Tapered pants, sleeveless sweaters and skintight tees are some of your best options post-workout.
Blokecore
A trend started by TikTokers, blokecore is all about soccer jerseys. No need to sport them with matching shorts but you can follow the trends with low-rise sneakers and straight-cut denims. For the more personalised approach, go for loafers and trousers that complement the colour of your preferred top.
For braver style stars, look for designer-inspired jerseys. There’s no need to keep it within the soccer fraternity – look to American football or ice hockey tops as well.
