Undercover cops bust two for selling fake licence discs in Kimberley

By Aron Hyman - 21 May 2020 - 16:10
Two men were arrested on corruption charges after selling fake licence discs to undercover police officers in Kimberley on Tuesday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two men were due to appear in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Thursday after being arrested for selling a fake licence disc to undercover police.

Officers from the Hawks' serious corruption investigations team, crime intelligence and Kimberley detectives arrested the two men, aged 47 and 58, on Tuesday.

According to Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the team received information that the men were selling fake licence discs in Kimberley. During an undercover operation, the officers bought a fake licence disc for R600.

“After the transaction was completed, the team arrested the suspects and recovered some of the money that was used in the transaction,” said Mnisi.

