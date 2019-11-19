Cops launch manhunt for bogus student doctor

A 24-year-old man hoodwinked the Mamelodi Hospital into accepting him to work as a student doctor while he did not have qualifications.

For a full month, the man carried a stethoscope and reported for duty at Mamelodi Hospital daily as a student doctor from one of the SA's medical schools.

The man, identified as Richard Phumlani Magudulela, is now wanted by police for impersonating a student doctor after using what was later discovered to be a fraudulent letter bearing the letterheads of the University of KwaZulu-Natal to convince the hospital to take him in.

Dr Naing Soe, CEO of the hospital, said Magudulela started on September 29 and was last seen on October 31 as the hospital had been doing background checks on him.

Soe said when Magudulela first came to the hospital he found a manager "who was generous and kind" and wanted to help him secure space as a student doctor.

Magudulela's letter "from UKZN" was later discovered to be fake.