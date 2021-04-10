Cops quickly pick up scent, and perfume raid ends in shoot-out

Seven armed suspects who stole perfume and men's cologne from a Cape Town chain store did not have a chance to test it. Instead, they smelled gunfire ... and the inside of a police cell.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said two suspects held up guards at a shopping centre in Hout Bay while five others broke into the shop on Thursday night.

“The suspects broke the glass panels of the cabinets inside the shop and took bottles of perfume and men's cologne and packed it in big bags,” said Van Wyk.