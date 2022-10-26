×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Prioritise human rights, minister urged

Godongwana to deliver midterm budget speech

26 October 2022 - 07:57
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's midterm budget speech today, organisations in the education and social sector are calling on the minister to prioritise human rights.

Equal Education said a budget that speaks to bridging the inequalities between the so-called “model C” schools and rural/township schools would go a long way...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail