Entertainment

Three locals to showcase their designs in Nigeria

‘Lagos Fashion Week will expose us to a wider market’

26 October 2022 - 07:51

Emerging South African designers who will be showcasing at Lagos Fashion Week see the opportunity as a stepping stone to greater things.

The trio – Thando Ntuli, Mpumelelo Dhlamini and Mzukisi Mbane – are jetting off to Nigeria today...

