WATCH | Angry firefighter or malfunctioning fire truck at Durban airport?

Angry firefighter or error?
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has not revealed why water from a fire truck was aimed at vehicles and a building at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.
A video clip shared on Twitter on Tuesday, captioned “angry Acsa employee at King Shaka International Airport”, shows water being sprayed from the truck, first high in the air and then at the building in the pick-up zone, while onlookers express shock.
The mechanism is usually used to fight blazes.
In response to the tweet, Acsa confirmed “an incident” occurred at King Shaka International Airport involving the airport’s fire truck.
“We can confirm there was no impact to operations. The incident is under investigation by police,” it said.
