'I was a musician before I became a firefighter' – TroyMusiq

Firefighter by the day, musician by night has been the life Tumello Nonyane leads for over a decade.

Known by his fans as TroyMusiq, Nonyane credits his religious musical family for fuelling his love for music at the tender age of seven.

“The world of music has been a part of me way before I could become a firefighter. I grew up in a spiritual family where we held prayer nights every night and we would sing before we pray… or at a funeral or any outing where we gathered as a family.

“My passion for music was actually passed on to me by my parents who were both great singers. I believe I took my gift of singing from them, they really watered the desire for music in me as well as my siblings,” Nonyane shares.

While he had a deep desire for singing, Nonyane’s dream was soon crushed when his primary school choir teacher told him he couldn't sing, but that didn’t deter him from what he loves to do the most.

He went on to join the church choir where his mother was the head of the youth choir. “It was a heartbreaking experience because I had a tiny voice. While it was easy for my school choir teacher to fit my voice in, I am glad I had the option to sing at St Agnes Anglican Church, where I could sing freely,” he expresses.

Born and bred in Tembisa on the East Rand, the 37-year-old explains he had a tough upbringing which he believes moulded him into the person he is today – kind and caring.