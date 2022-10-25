×

LISTEN | Court, president must protect 'victimised' Mkhwebane: Mpofu

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 25 October 2022 - 15:17
Image: Leila Dougan

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is eager to return to work and feels she is being victimised by not being allowed to do so, her attorney Dali Mpofu argued in court on Tuesday.

Listen:

Mpofu said the court and President Cyril Ramaphosa have a duty to protect Mkhwebane.

He was at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday to appeal against the judgment dismissing Mkhwebane's urgent application to return to work.

The section 194 committee in parliament weighing if she is impeachable has not yet concluded its work. Mkhwebane's team had complained that the committee chair is biased.

TimesLIVE

 

