Mdlalose's tavern victim positive despite losing both legs
His hands are also due for amputation
29 September 2022 - 09:08
One of the seven people who were admitted in hospital following the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern has had both his legs amputated – and his hands are next.
The 25-year-old from the Western Cape was shot 13 times, with most of the bullets hitting his legs, which were amputated from below the knee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital a week ago. ..
Mdlalose's tavern victim positive despite losing both legs
His hands are also due for amputation
One of the seven people who were admitted in hospital following the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern has had both his legs amputated – and his hands are next.
The 25-year-old from the Western Cape was shot 13 times, with most of the bullets hitting his legs, which were amputated from below the knee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital a week ago. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos