×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Triple life sentence for man who raped and murdered four-year-old

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2022 - 14:15
A child rapist and murderer has been sentenced to life behind bars. Stock photo.
A child rapist and murderer has been sentenced to life behind bars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A colleague of a young mother in the North West who abducted, raped and murdered her four-year-old daughter is serving three life terms behind bars. 

Bafana Mans, 26, was sentenced to the lengthy prison term this week after advocate Xolisile Philisane urged the high court in Vryburg not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence, saying the offence was committed on a helpless minor.

Mans, he said, showed no remorse for his actions and did not apologise to the family of Tshimologo Lotshabeng.

Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said he had been behind bars since his arrest at his home in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape last year after bail was denied.

Lotshabeng's naked body was found in bushes at Kgomotso village, near Taung, on May 16 2021.

"According to evidence presented before the court, Mans was a colleague and one of the people who accompanied Lotshabeng’s mother from a tavern to her friend’s house. He waited until the mother fell asleep, then kidnapped the child and took her to nearby bushes where he raped and killed her."

TimesLIVE

Convicted rapist gets additional life term for raping four-year-old boy

The Botshabelo regional court has sentenced a 40-year-old man, who is already serving two life terms, to another life imprisonment after he was ...
News
1 day ago

Child kidnappings and murders are ‘unforgivable’

Stop killing our children.This is a call from civil rights organisations who say the brutal murders and violence against children in the country ...
News
3 days ago

Man who blamed demons after raping daughter gets 24 years in prison

A man who admitted to raping his daughter 11-year-old daughter several times but blamed it on “demons” was on Wednesday sentenced to 24 years’ ...
News
1 week ago

Parolee who 'murdered' lover a serial offender

A 45-year-old man who has been arrested in connection with a murder of his girlfriend is a serial offender who was released on parole for rape just ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?