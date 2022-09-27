Terene gang affiliate sends police on wild goose chase
Man 'wanted to thwart' investigation
By Bafana Nzimande and Penwell Dlamini - 27 September 2022 - 07:34
One of the five men arrested for the Mdlalose tavern shooting is affiliated to the Terene Ya Khosi Mokata gang and allegedly gave police misleading information about the murder case in order to thwart the investigation.
The man was also present at a meeting that the Terene leadership held with police minister Bheki Cele on August 8 to discuss crimes believed to have been committed by Lesotho nationals in SA. After that meeting, the suspect also drove to the Maseru border with police in a bid to secure the arrest of suspects who were said to be in Lesotho at the time...
