Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Another five were rushed to hospital, according to IPSS Medical Rescue.
“Two vehicles have collided head-on, leaving five dead. Multiple patients are being treated on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue said, adding that traffic was affected..
TimesLIVE
Five dead after two vehicles collide on N2 near Tugela River
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Another five were rushed to hospital, according to IPSS Medical Rescue.
“Two vehicles have collided head-on, leaving five dead. Multiple patients are being treated on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue said, adding that traffic was affected..
TimesLIVE
Child dies after taxi crashes into house in Lamontville
Traffic at a standstill on N3 in Pietermaritzburg after tanker crash
Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application
State opposes bail for Pongola truck crash driver
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos