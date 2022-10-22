×

South Africa

Five dead after two vehicles collide on N2 near Tugela River

22 October 2022 - 12:08
A head-on collision on the N2, near Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal, has claimed five lives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

Another five were rushed to hospital, according to IPSS Medical Rescue.

“Two vehicles have collided head-on, leaving five dead. Multiple patients are being treated on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue said, adding that traffic was affected..

