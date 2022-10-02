×

South Africa

Traffic at a standstill on N3 in Pietermaritzburg after tanker crash

02 October 2022 - 14:59
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A tanker overturned in the vicinity of the Peter Brown Interchange in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A total road closure due to an earlier oil spill in the vicinity of the Peter Brown interchange in Pietermaritzburg caused heavy traffic congestion and delays on Sunday.

A tanker overturned on Sunday morning, leading to the oil spill.

On Sunday afternoon, N3 Toll Concession said stationary traffic on the southbound carriageway, towards Durban, could extend as far back as beyond the Cedara interchange towards Tweedie.

“Clean up and recovery operations are under way, but congestion and delays are expected to continue until the scene has been cleared. Motorists are requested to slow down and to please approach the area with caution,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

TimesLIVE

