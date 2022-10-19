×

South Africa

Child dies after taxi crashes into house in Lamontville

19 October 2022 - 16:25
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A child died after a taxi crashed into a house in Lamontville, Durban. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

An eight-year-old child has died after a minibus taxi crashed into a home in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

Robert McKenzie, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson, said: “Tragically an eight-year-old suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 13 people at the scene. They were transported to hospital for further care.

“The cause of the crash has not been established.”

TimesLIVE

