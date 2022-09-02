A KwaZulu-Natal driver, who allegedly lost control of a bakkie leading to the death of seven people at the weekend, will appear in court on charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving.
The provincial transport, community safety and liaison department on Friday said the man was arrested and expected to appear in the Ixopo magistrate’s court.
Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the accident scene on Friday, where they learnt of the arrest.
“The accident happened on the R612 between Ixopo and Highflats. Seven people returning from a traditional function died after the driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road. The accident happened in the late hours on Sunday.
“During the briefing it emerged the vehicle was [allegedly] speeding excessively and started hitting a guard rail before the driver lost control. The section of the road where the accident happened has been rehabilitated and is in good condition,” said department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.
Hlomuka welcomed the arrest.
“The arrest of the driver will assist the investigation by the police. We are here to comfort the families and send condolences on behalf of the provincial government,” he said.
KZN bakkie driver in court for death of seven passengers in Ixopo crash
