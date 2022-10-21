Ghosting in on a rugby superstar

One particular awe-inspiring moment that catapulted him into the history books of many rugby fans was his flawless pass to fellow Springbok star, Makazole Mapimpi, against the Wallabies in Sydney. Done with the swift efficacy of a bullet, Am, in what has been called the most selfless moment in the history of rugby, passes the ball to Mapimpi at the foot of the try line that went on to be a successful try.
“From where I’m from in the Eastern Cape we are very active people,” says Am. And it’s no lie. The history that precedes Am has been paved by many other black players. While a sport like rugby might be associated with whites, it has had a rich history with different racial groups.
Embroiled between colonial settlers and missionaries, the Eastern Cape’s thriving history of sports began as a means of cultural erasure but black communities who quickly re-appropriated what was being imposed as a means to uplift themselves. The same popularity was seen with sports like cricket, which still remains quite prevalent in the Eastern Cape. Something Am himself could not escape as a former cricket aficionado himself.
Hailing from De Vos Malan in King William’s Town, a school in the shadow of Dale College, which has churned out a number of talented stars such as Monde Zondeki and icons like Makhaya Ntini, Am was well on the way to becoming a force to be reckoned with.
In recent interviews, Am shared that he made the switch to rugby only because there was a shortage of players in the sport at his school. But his allegiance swayed in his matric year when he realised he could be a dominant force in the rugby.
“My first love in terms of sport was cricket more than rugby,” says Am. “I think in most schools, rugby is the most favoured sport by males rather than cricket and soccer.”
His biggest cheerleaders outside of the locker room and sidelines have been his family. His mother, sister and brother, who Am holds very dear to his heart, have been a constant in his journey.
“From the high school days to age group rugby and going all the way, they still support me. Even when we’re facing challenges in our careers,” says Am.
One of his most recent stumbles was his early injury this year against the Wallabies in Sydney, which saw Am off the field for a considerable amount of time. The 12-week recovery is nearly halfway through and Am is confident he will be match ready in the next five weeks. His family is, without a doubt, right by his side.
“It’s been a really amazing journey for them and I think them being there from the beginning and all the way to where I am today must have been very rewarding,” says Am.
In as much as the stress of rugby leaves him with the need for an escape, Am rarely makes the time to find hobbies outside of his passion for the game. With a snigger, he describes himself as quite the boring person when it comes to finding his own outlets.
“I’ve got a very relaxed character, so I just enjoy relaxing on my off days,” he says.
“We train so hard, man. By the time you’re off you don’t have the energy to do stuff. You just wanna chill and recover, but I do enjoy nature. I enjoy beach walks and parks,” says Am. “That’s what really helps me unwind. If it’s a lengthy break I love going home to the Eastern Cape to visit my family to spend time with them.”
Fact File
Favourite food: uMngqusho (samp and beans)
Favourite musician: Lauryn Hill
Favourite song: Lo Mhlaba by Black Coffee featuring Siphokazi
Favourite sport star: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
Favourite movies: 10,000BC and American Gangster.
Ghosting in on a rugby superstar
Lukhanyo Am a shining light in Bok squad
Image: Anton Geyser
It isn’t very often that rugby churns out unforgettable icons, and with the game so brutal and brilliant it becomes easy to turn men into kings in just under 80 minutes.
We have seen it with Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup, where he scored four dominant tries against England, and even Beauden Barret who turned the rugby pitch into a soccer field.
In the past few years, Lukhanyo Am has risen to the same level. Revered for his skill, the star has been said to usher in a new era of rugby where his ability to go unrecognised has earned him the moniker of Ghost.
And true to his name, the rugby incumbent superstar was hard to catch. In between practices, recovery sessions and a bustling life, it takes Am two weeks to finally sit down for the interview with Time Out. It’s no surprise the busybody has earned a Sports Personality of the Year nod from the KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards.
Much like his skills during a match, Am is methodical in his responses to every question. A decisive breakdown of what is being asked of him with a thoughtful and practical answer.
“I’ve been influenced a lot by the background I come from in terms of rugby and the type of rugby I used to watch as a kid,” he says, referencing it as a huge influence to his style of play.
“Playing with flair, playing with skill, keeping the ball alive, giving the ball air and I think that’s what I literally grew up watching and doing as a kid. Whether it was touch rugby in the streets or at school, I’ve been moulded in that type of mindset and it’s just in me and it’s something I’ve been working on to sharpen up and execute whatever skill is required of me.”
Image: Ashley Vlotman
One particular awe-inspiring moment that catapulted him into the history books of many rugby fans was his flawless pass to fellow Springbok star, Makazole Mapimpi, against the Wallabies in Sydney. Done with the swift efficacy of a bullet, Am, in what has been called the most selfless moment in the history of rugby, passes the ball to Mapimpi at the foot of the try line that went on to be a successful try.
“From where I’m from in the Eastern Cape we are very active people,” says Am. And it’s no lie. The history that precedes Am has been paved by many other black players. While a sport like rugby might be associated with whites, it has had a rich history with different racial groups.
Embroiled between colonial settlers and missionaries, the Eastern Cape’s thriving history of sports began as a means of cultural erasure but black communities who quickly re-appropriated what was being imposed as a means to uplift themselves. The same popularity was seen with sports like cricket, which still remains quite prevalent in the Eastern Cape. Something Am himself could not escape as a former cricket aficionado himself.
Hailing from De Vos Malan in King William’s Town, a school in the shadow of Dale College, which has churned out a number of talented stars such as Monde Zondeki and icons like Makhaya Ntini, Am was well on the way to becoming a force to be reckoned with.
In recent interviews, Am shared that he made the switch to rugby only because there was a shortage of players in the sport at his school. But his allegiance swayed in his matric year when he realised he could be a dominant force in the rugby.
“My first love in terms of sport was cricket more than rugby,” says Am. “I think in most schools, rugby is the most favoured sport by males rather than cricket and soccer.”
His biggest cheerleaders outside of the locker room and sidelines have been his family. His mother, sister and brother, who Am holds very dear to his heart, have been a constant in his journey.
“From the high school days to age group rugby and going all the way, they still support me. Even when we’re facing challenges in our careers,” says Am.
One of his most recent stumbles was his early injury this year against the Wallabies in Sydney, which saw Am off the field for a considerable amount of time. The 12-week recovery is nearly halfway through and Am is confident he will be match ready in the next five weeks. His family is, without a doubt, right by his side.
“It’s been a really amazing journey for them and I think them being there from the beginning and all the way to where I am today must have been very rewarding,” says Am.
In as much as the stress of rugby leaves him with the need for an escape, Am rarely makes the time to find hobbies outside of his passion for the game. With a snigger, he describes himself as quite the boring person when it comes to finding his own outlets.
“I’ve got a very relaxed character, so I just enjoy relaxing on my off days,” he says.
“We train so hard, man. By the time you’re off you don’t have the energy to do stuff. You just wanna chill and recover, but I do enjoy nature. I enjoy beach walks and parks,” says Am. “That’s what really helps me unwind. If it’s a lengthy break I love going home to the Eastern Cape to visit my family to spend time with them.”
Fact File
Favourite food: uMngqusho (samp and beans)
Favourite musician: Lauryn Hill
Favourite song: Lo Mhlaba by Black Coffee featuring Siphokazi
Favourite sport star: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
Favourite movies: 10,000BC and American Gangster.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos