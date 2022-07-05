×

South Africa

Woman arrested for perjury after lying about baby kidnap

Infant's real mom collapses deal by claiming back her child

05 July 2022 - 08:24
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A 36-year-old woman who reported her newborn baby kidnapped has been charged for perjury after police found that she had lied about the crime.

Police last night revealed that following her arrest, the woman had confessed to making up the whole story about how the eight-day-old baby was snatched from her along the busy Bendile Street in Zola North, Soweto, on Friday...

