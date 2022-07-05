Woman arrested for perjury after lying about baby kidnap
Infant's real mom collapses deal by claiming back her child
A 36-year-old woman who reported her newborn baby kidnapped has been charged for perjury after police found that she had lied about the crime.
Police last night revealed that following her arrest, the woman had confessed to making up the whole story about how the eight-day-old baby was snatched from her along the busy Bendile Street in Zola North, Soweto, on Friday...
