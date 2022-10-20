Classes at troubled West Rand school suspended
'Environment at TM Letlhake Secondary not conducive for education'
Classes at TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal, West Rand, which has been plagued by gangsterism, were suspended on Wednesday.
A group of frustrated parents yesterday shut down the school over increased stabbing cases among pupils and for teacher absenteeism. More than six stabbing incidents have been reported at the school between August and October...
