McKenzie eyes Union Buildings in kingmaker role
Patrotic Alliance focuses on the removal of DA in the Western Cape
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be SA president if the party gets at least 10% of the vote.
“If we are kingmakers in 2024 and if I have 10% I will become president. If parties don’t come to me with a picture of the Union Buildings, we will chill with our 10%. We are not going for things of deputy president,” McKenzie said...
McKenzie eyes Union Buildings in kingmaker role
Patrotic Alliance focuses on the removal of DA in the Western Cape
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be SA president if the party gets at least 10% of the vote.
“If we are kingmakers in 2024 and if I have 10% I will become president. If parties don’t come to me with a picture of the Union Buildings, we will chill with our 10%. We are not going for things of deputy president,” McKenzie said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos