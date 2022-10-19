×

South Africa

McKenzie eyes Union Buildings in kingmaker role

Patrotic Alliance focuses on the removal of DA in the Western Cape

19 October 2022 - 07:52
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be SA president if the party gets at least 10% of the vote.

“If we are kingmakers in 2024 and if I have 10% I will become president. If parties don’t come to me with a picture of the Union Buildings, we will chill with our 10%. We are not going for things of deputy president,” McKenzie said...

