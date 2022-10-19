Baby Thacious thriving after op to close hole in her heart
Heart to Heart Campaign secures help to correct ventricular septal defect on baby
Little Thacious Makwala is able to enjoy a meal of soft porridge with milk and loves moving when her family plays music in the house after a successful operation to close the life-threatening hole in her heart.
It took doctors at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg three hours to complete the procedure on September 7 before she was discharged three days later...
