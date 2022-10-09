“These perks included an overseas trip in the last month to Norway and Uganda which cost taxpayers roughly R150,000. Surely if he had such misgivings about the DA, he should have resigned from the party before he enjoyed this costly trip,” Rogers said.
Zwakele Mncwango cuts all ties with DA
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Zwakele Mncwango has terminated his membership of the DA.
This comes three days after he resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and chief whip of the DA.
DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rogers said the party believes Mncwango will now take up the position of ActionSA chairperson in the province.
“The DA believes that Zwakele has been planning his departure to ActionSA for the last month. Therefore, we feel he needs to come clean with the public and his new party as to why he saw it fit to enjoy the perks of his office in the legislature, at the pleasure of the DA, while planning his departure to his new political party,” Rogers said in a statement.
The DA is convinced Mncwango had planned to leave the party after announcing his resignation earlier this week. It questioned why he had recently undertaken an overseas trip under the DA banner if he was planning to leave the party.
DA’s Zwakele Mncwango resigns from KZN legislature
“These perks included an overseas trip in the last month to Norway and Uganda which cost taxpayers roughly R150,000. Surely if he had such misgivings about the DA, he should have resigned from the party before he enjoyed this costly trip,” Rogers said.
TimesLIVE is not in possession of Mncwango's resignation letter. However, according to the party, it seems he used a “cease and desist” letter he received on Friday from the party's federal executive after allegations he made against the DA during television interviews.
“That Zwakele would attempt to use the 'cease and desist' letter he received yesterday [Friday] from the federal executive, after he made a number of allegations against the party without ever raising them in a formal structure of the party, cannot go left unchallenged and is a fig leaf for his real reason to leave the DA, and that is to join ActionSA,” the DA said.
