Zwakele Mncwango begs DA in KZN to stand by leader it picks to replace him

The outgoing DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, made an impassioned plea to party members not to do what a “few individuals tried to do to me when I was elected” by trying to oust new leaders.

Mncwango, who led the provincial party for two three-year terms, was speaking to party delegates at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday ahead of the vote for a new leadership collective.

Reflecting on his experience when he was first elected in 2015, Mncwango said: “I don’t normally talk about this but today I can say this because it's factual and those people are here.

“Some people were angry that their candidate lost in 2015. Instead of accepting democratic outcomes, they made all the attempts to unseat me from the position undemocratically.