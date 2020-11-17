Nothing untoward in KZN cabinet swap, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has vowed that there is nothing untoward about changes to his cabinet, adding that the move is solely to strengthen governance and service delivery.

On Tuesday the KwaZulu-Natal government moved former MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube to the portfolio of finance, while MEC Ravi Pillay, who previously headed finance, was moved to economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

Zikalala said this move, which was done in consultation with the ANC, was made for the acceleration of the work of government.

“We want to ensure that we structure an aligned functioning of government. Accordingly, a person is deployed and must be deployed in an area where she has expertise and can ensure implementation on time and in a manner that is aggressive,” he said.

Asked why Dube-Ncube was not deployed to finance from the onset and Pillay to economic development, Zikalala said the priority of the government at the time was to manage the transition in a way that would not disrupt the work of each department so as to not destabilise the government.