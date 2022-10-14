×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom blames illegal connections for Winterveldt blackout

Substation also damaged by 'severe vandalism'

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 14 October 2022 - 09:28

Residents of Winterveld, Tshwane, on Thursday shut down the area, barring children from going to school, due to a blackout that hit two weeks ago.

Healthcare facilities and local businesses have been impacted by the protest, which started last week after the power utility failed to restore power in the area...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12