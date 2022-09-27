WATCH | Young, black, ambitious: Dlamini never wants to be told what she can’t achieve

Dorcas Dlamini has known her curious spirit since childhood. It has been the driving force of her life, prompting her to look behind the ordinary and discover how things work.

When she was four, her innate self assurance gave her mother the confidence to enrol Dlamini in school two years early.

An eager student, she progressed to matriculate at 16, and launched straight into the challenges of adult life, where there were greater mysteries to unveil.

Dlamini started studying towards a degree in web design, but realised that her greater interest was in business.

Deciding that the best way in was through the bottom, she accepted a junior position with Protea Hotels by Marriott when she was 19.

At the time, Dlamini knew nothing about the hospitality industry, but the fast-paced environment piqued her curiosity, pushing her to learn as much as possible.

Within her first year in the sales department she was named the company’s top coordinator.