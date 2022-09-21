Zim court orders refund for Kabza De Small, Maphorisa
DJs had already settled with carnival organisers
By Mpho Sibanyoni and Patience Bambalele - 21 September 2022 - 07:22
A Zimbabwean court has ordered that amapiano stars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa should be refunded the R325,000 they paid on Monday for damages relating to their failure to perform at an event they had been booked for.
The High Court of Zimbabwe sitting in Bulawayo on Tuesday ordered the country's sheriff of the high court to immediately pay back Kabza De Small, real name Petrus Kabelo Motha, and DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, $18,400 (R325,772,18). ..
