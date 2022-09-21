×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Wife killer' assists expert witness in court

Judge stops video evidence with accused Patel

21 September 2022 - 07:13
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Murder accused Rameez Patel sat next to his lawyer instead of in the dock as he was “assisting” an expert witness to go through video footage during his trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane yesterday.

Patel is on trial for the murder of his wife Fatima in 2015...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...